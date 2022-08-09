COVID-19: Only 3 States Have Attained 50% Vaccination – Federal Govt





Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has said that only three states out of the 36 states and the Federation Capital Territory (FCT) have vaccination coverage of over 50 per cent.

He said the states are Nasarawa, Jigawa and Kano, leaving 33 states and the FCT performing sub-optimally.

The minister stated this yesterday at the flag-off of the SCALES 3.0 Strategy, aimed at accelerating the integrated COVID-19 vaccination scheme with routine immunisation in Abuja.

He said, “As you might be aware, the federal government has through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) deployed several strategies including the optimised SCALES 2.0 strategy to ramp up integrated COVID-19 vaccination and Primary Health Care services across the country. Consequently, our vaccination effort has scaled up significantly.

“However, the total performance still leaves much to be desired. As of 3rd August 2022, only 24.4 per cent of the total eligible population have been fully…





Source: Leadership Newspaper