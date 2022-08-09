EFCC Arrests 18 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Kogi





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested 18 suspected Internet fraudsters, otherwise known as Yahoo Boys, operating in Lokoja, the Kogi State

capital.

The arrest was effected by operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Commission when they busted the hideouts of the suspected internet fraudsters.

According to a statement by the Media Unit of the Command, it was the second of such operations in the state within the last two months.

The operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command, which covers Kwara, Ekiti

and Kogi States, had recently in June arrested 19 suspected

fraudsters at different locations in Lokoja.

The latest arrest, which was made on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, followed actionable intelligence and hours of surveillance by the anti-graft

operatives to smoke out the suspected fraudsters of their hideouts.

Among the suspects are two siblings, Bala Caleb Abdulkarim and Ayuba Bala.

Others are Adebayo Olubunmi, Yusuf Salawu, Victor Yakubu,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper