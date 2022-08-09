LUTH To Mark 60th Anniversary With First Bone Marrow Transplant





Authorities of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) have announced the readiness of the organisation to perform its first bone marrow transplant for the cure of sickle cell anaemia as part of the events lined up for the 60th anniversary of the topmost medical institution.

The chief medical director (CMD) of the hospital, Prof Chris Bode, disclosed this during a press briefing yesterday in Lagos where he unveiled the three-month long anniversary.

LUTH will be 60 today having been established on the same date in 1962.

To mark the anniversary, the CMD said a number of other landmark projects will also be commissioned.

Prof Bode said a new 30-bedded Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is about to be completed and put to use and a new outpatient complex is presently under construction.

This complex, according to him, comprises five buildings, each having 4 floors built to house 256 consultation rooms, 16 waiting areas, 16 nursing stations, eight meeting rooms, eight patients’ lifts and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper