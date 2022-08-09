Rivers Community Cries Out As 50 Children Die In Measles Outbreak





The people of Kugbo clan in Abua/Odual local government area of Rivers State have raised the alarm over the outbreak of measles in three communities in the clan.

They also claimed that so far, no fewer than 50 children have been killed by the disease in Amuruto-Kugbo, Emago-Kugbo and Akani-Kugbo communities.

Kugbo clan, a riverine community is located on the boundary between Rivers and Bayelsa States. It is one of the hard-to-reach parts of the state, due to its terrain.

Chairman of Emago-Kugbo community development committee Levi Marcus said the disease was first reported in Amuruto-Kugbo community, but later spread to two other communities in the area.

Marcus said all efforts made by the community to draw the attention of the state government to their ugly situation has not been successful.

“If you go to Amuruto-Kugbo, you will find out the same situation. We have tried our best to reach the government but government has not responded.”

When contacted, press officer of the Rivers…





Source: Leadership Newspaper