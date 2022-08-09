Senate Probes N1.7trn Service Wide Vote Allocations





The Senate, through its Committee on Public Accounts, has resolved to probe the utilisation of over N1.7trillion Service Wide Vote allocations in the 2017-2021 budgets disbursed to government agencies.

The chairman of the Committee, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, who made this known during the Committee’s meeting, said beneficiary government agencies needed to give explanation on how they utilised the funds.

He added that the Service Wide Vote is a disbursement into shortfalls in capital and overheads.

A Service Wide Vote which is also known as the Consolidated Revenue Fund Charge is more or less the country’s contingency fund in the annual budget.

It is a huge sum of money which is kept for unforeseen expenditures. The recurrent expenditure part of the fund is what is actually referred to as the SWV, while the capital part of it is called Capital Supplementation.

The SWV is domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Finance.

Source: Leadership Newspaper