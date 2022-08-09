Seven Tips On How To Build Healthy Relationships





ACCEPT AND CELEBRATE DIFFERENCES.

We feel more comfortable when we feel that people “get” us and can see our point of view. Life, however, would be very dull if we were all the same and, while we may find it initially easier, the novelty of sameness soon would wear off. So accepting and celebrating that we are all different is a great starting point.

LISTEN EFFECTIVELY.

Listening is a crucial skill in boosting another person’s self-esteem, the silent form of flattery that makes people feel supported and valued. Listening and understanding what others communicate to us is the most important part of successful interaction and vice versa.

GIVE PEOPLE YOUR TIME.

Giving time to people is also a huge gift. In a world where time is of the essence….

The connection we make with other people is the verytouchstone of our existence, and devoting time, energy, and effort to developing and building relationships is one of the most valuable life skills.

DEVELOP YOUR COMMUNICATION…





Source: Leadership Newspaper