State Pardon: Ex-Kwara Poly Council Chair Regains Freedom, Hails Buhari





Upon his release from the Ilorin Correctional Centre in Ilorin, Kwara State, a former chairman of the Governing Council of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Dr. Saadu Alanamu, has expressed his gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the state pardon granted him.

Alanamu, who was jailed for corruption, breathed the air of freedom on Monday when he was released from the Correctional Centre.

He spoke with LEADERSHIP in Ilorin on Tuesday at a facility where he was receiving medical attention.

Alanamu, who was granted state pardon alongside 159 others in April, 2022 by the National Council of State, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Prerogative Mercy Committee for finding him worthy of mercy.

He said: “I need to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for exercising his prerogative of mercy and also by extension, the presidential committee for finding me worthy of mercy.”

Alanamu also thanked his family members for their support and solidarity during his trying times…





Source: Leadership Newspaper