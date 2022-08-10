6 Millionaires Emerge From Dangote Cement Promo





No fewer than six customers of Dangote Cement Plc in Lagos, yesterday emerged millionaires in its ongoing “Bag of Goodies Season 3” national consumer promotion.

The company said, in a statement that other persons won prizes such as television sets, fridges, standing fans and power generating set.

The Pan-Africa Cement manufacturer recently unveiled a Spell Dangote and Become Millionaires in a Season 3 of it Bag of Goodies National Consumer promo.

The company announced that 500 consumers would win N1 each, while another 100 would win N5 million within four months.

National sales director, Dangote Cement, Funmi Sanni, said that company believes that no amount is too much to splash on its customers, adding that “they are the reason for its existence”.

According to her, the promo is deliberately planned for this period to help customers and consumers of Dangote Cement survive the hard times brought upon businesses by the COVID-19 disruptions.

Source: Leadership Newspaper