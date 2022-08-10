Alumni Takes N120m Solar Power Project To UNIMAID





The University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) Alumni Association has earmarked a sum of N120million for a 200KVA solar power project in the university community, chairman of the association, Mr Baba Shettima-Kukawa, has said.

Shettima-Kukawa, who stated this in Abuja, said that the first phase of the project, a 10KVA solar power for the university’s main library, had been completed, adding that the second phase of 20KVA for the library would be inaugurated on September 7, 2022.

Shettima-Kukawa noted that the initiative was to provide an alternative source of energy to the university community, which had been without electricity for 19 months.

He said that the disruption of power supply from the national grid to Maiduguri, Borno State capital following attacks on power installations by insurgents, caused a huge setback adding that, “This has made the institution to be in dire need of an alternative source of electricity.

“Considering the rising cost of electricity supply in the country,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper