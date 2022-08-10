Atiku: Rivers LG Chairman Berates Maeba Over ‘Attack’ On Wike





A loyalist of Rivers State governor and chairman of Emohua local government area of the State, Dr. Chidi Julius Lloyd, has lambasted a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Lee Maeba, for accusing the governor of hunting him and others for supporting the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Describing the former lawmaker as a coward, the local government chairman said there was no truth in the claims by Maeba that Wike removed him as well as former Governor Celestine Omehia and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Austin Opara, as PDP leaders in their respective local government areas.

Lloyd, who spoke with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, advised Atiku not to take the former Senator serious as he cannot be more supportive to the ambition of the PDP presidential candidate than the Rivers State governor.

Lloyd said: “Ordinarily, I would have ignored Ledogo and his ranting. Now, what pains me is that Ledogo has represented a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper