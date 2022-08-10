Borno Govt Settles 2022 WASSCE Fees With N329.8m





The Borno State government, on Wednesday, settled the fees for the 2022 West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) amounting to over N329.8million.

The State’s Commissioner of Education, Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe, disclosed this while handing over the cheque for payment to the zonal deputy registrar, Maiduguri, WAEC, Mr. Zakari Yau, at the Ministry’s office in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Wakilbe added that the State government apart from this year’s payment was also paying an outstanding N34,349,650 for the year 2018, adding that government has now fully settled all its financial obligations to WAEC.

The Commissioner said, “This year, government is paying three hundred and twenty-nine million, eight hundred and five thousand, eight hundred naira (N 329,805,800) out of which two hundred and ninety-five million, four hundred and fifty-six thousand, one hundred and fifty naira (N295,456,150) is for the settlement of State and Local Governments…





Source: Leadership Newspaper