Court Sentences Pastor, Bricklayer To Death For Killing Minor





Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja on Tuesday convicted and sentenced a Pastor, Erinmole Adetokunbo, and his accomplice,

Adedoyin Oyekanmi to death by hanging for the murder of a seven-year-old boy in Ikorodu area of the state.

Justice Taiwo handed down the verdict after the condemned convicts pleaded guilty to the charge of murder, after they had initially pleaded not guilty when they were first arraigned in 2017.

The Lagos State government had docked the convicts before the court on October 30, 2017 on a two counts charge which borders on murdering one Kazeem Rafiu.

“That you, on the same date, time and place, in the aforementioned jurisdiction, did kill one Kazeem Rafiu, aged seven, by cutting off his head with a cutlass, thereby committing an offence.

“That you, without lawful justification or excuse, dismembered the remains of one Kazeem Rafiu, aged seven.”

The state had accused Oyekanmi and Adetokunbo of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper