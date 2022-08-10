Ilorin Monarch Bans Photo, Video Shootings At Central Mosque





The Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has banned the shooting of any form of unauthorised pre-wedding video and photographic expedition at the Ilorin Central Jumma’at Mosque.

The Emir’s decision was a reaction to an amorous pre-wedding videos recorded at the Mosque, which has since gone viral

Sulu-Gambari dismissed the allegation of granting approval to people’s access into the main hall of the Mosque, warning those dropping his name to stop such action forthwith.

In a statement signed by the chairman, Central Working Committee of the Mosque and Danmadami of Ilorin, Alhaji Shehu AbdulGafar, he quoted the monarch as saying that he viewed the video in question with utmost disappointment.

He appreciated the concerns and comments generated by the video since it went viral, adding that everything worth doing would be done to ensure that a repeat of the incident does not occur.

He added that the Mosque, particularly the ultramodern edifice, does not exist for such a practice from…





Source: Leadership Newspaper