Kenyan Election: It’s Still Photo Finish For Odinga, Ruto





Provisional results suggest a tight presidential race in Kenya between Deputy President William Ruto and Raila Odinga, a former prime minister.

Voting on Tuesday was largely peaceful but the turnout was low, with only 30 per cent of the registered 22 million voters showing up as of noon (09:00 GMT), six hours into the vote. By 4pm (13:00 GMT), that had swelled to 56 percent well short of the 80% in the last election five years ago.

With more than 90% of results posted from thousands of individual districts, local tallies of the raw data suggest little separates the pair. .

Tuesday’s vote followed a campaign dominated by debates about living costs, unemployment and corruption.

A largely peaceful election day was marred by logistical delays and a failure of these identification kits in some parts of the country.

At his latest briefing, Mr Wafula Chebukati, Head of the Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) said the commission had received 97% of presidential…





