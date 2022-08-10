Kwara Monarch Docked Over Alleged Assault On Colleague





The traditional ruler of Samora in Kwara State, Oba Matthew Idowu Ajiboye, has been arraigned at an Ilorin Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for allegedly leading some hoodlums to attack another traditional ruler, Oloba of Eju Land, Alhaji Maroof Afolayan Adebayo, in the latter’s palace in Irepodun local government area of the State.

The Police First Information Report (FIR) stated that Oba Ajiboye with five others; Tijani Musibau, Kuburat Sodiku, Afolayan Sukiru, Usman Raufu, Tunde Arinwoye and Saheed Bello, who is now at large, attacked Oloba and his family with dangerous weapons.

It added that Oloba, with his family members were terribly injured during the attack while valuable items including cash both in local and foreign currencies were carted away from the palace.

The prosecutor, Ojo Oluwaseun, informed the court that there was ongoing investigation on the matter and sought for an adjournment in order to conclude the investigation.

Magistrate Abdullahi Badmus, who presided…





Source: Leadership Newspaper