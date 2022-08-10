Oyetola Orders Probe Of Ede Killing





Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has directed investigation into the killing of two members of a family in Ede North Local Government area of the state over an unresolved argument.

The deceased, Abideen Olalekan and Kafayat Olalekan, were allegedly murdered at the weekend by a police officer on the orders of a serving lawmaker.

The alleged Police Officer, who is touted as the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, reportedly led some of his colleagues to the operation that eventually led to the alleged killing of the two persons.

Oyetola in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan condoled family members of the deceased, saying that the killing was unfortunate and very painful.

The governor said: “From the information made available to me, I understand that the late Abideen and Kafayat were brutally killed allegedly by men in uniform who appeared at the scene where they were not meant to be at that material time. The…





Source: Leadership Newspaper