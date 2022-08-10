Train Attack: Family Of 6, 1 Other Regain Freedom After Gumi’s Intervention





Disturbed by the gory videos and images of four children belonging to an abducted family of six kidnapped alongside other passengers on Abuja-Kaduna Train on March 28, 2022, a Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Gumi, has secured the release of the children and their parents including another passenger.

Gumi had reached out to the abductors through his media consultant, Malam Tukur Mamu, appealing to them to release the children from captivity.

He was said to have sent sermons and consistently pleaded with the terrorists to consider the release of the poor children and their innocent parents.

It was learnt that the health condition of two of the children deteriorated since the flogging incident, which also affected their father.

Consequently, Mamu said another batch of additional seven kidnap victims among train passengers were released on Wednesday morning after Gumi and an anonymous federal lawmaker intervened.

A statement signed by Mamu on Wednesday afternoon, a copy…





Source: Leadership Newspaper