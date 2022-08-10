You Can’t Regulate Survey Practice, Court Tells Lagos’ Surveyor-general





Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court in Lagos has declared that the Lagos State Surveyor-General cannot regulate survey practices in the state, saying it is only the Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON) that is statutorily empowered to carry out the function.

Justice Osiagor, therefore nullified and voided Section 5 of the Survey Law of Lagos State, which requires surveyors to obtain written consent of the state’s Surveyor General, before they can carry out a survey on any state land or land acquired by the Lagos State government.

The judge further declared that the Lagos State House of Assembly acted unconstitutionally, in enacting the said section of the survey Law.

The court made the declarations while delivering judgement in a suit filed by seven Surveyors, Adaranijo Ibikunle Ganiyu Rafiu, Aluko Kikelomo Sikirat (Mrs.), Adedeji Olarewaju, Adams Benjamin Olugbenga, Mekuleyi Oluseyi Samuel, Aliu Samuel, and Fashina Adedapo against the Surveyor General of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper