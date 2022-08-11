10 House Plants Dangerous To Children





While house plants beautify homes, parents should be mindful of these 10 plants which can be harmful to the health of children.

Bonsai:

Bonsai is the traditional Japanese art of growing miniature trees, which always looks spectacular and extraordinary. But it turns out it has its disadvantages as well. Allergy sufferers who suffer from pollen and flowering should be careful with dwarf plants: like large trees, they can cause a strong allergic reaction, especially exotic species.

English Ivy:

English ivy is the closest relative of poison ivy. And if with the latter everything is clear even by the name, with the first all is not so unambiguous.

Many people continue to use English ivy as a houseplant, not knowing that it can cause an allergic skin reaction, leading to itching, rashes or blisters. Pet owners should be especially careful when raising ivy. If your pet swallows a leaf of ivy, it can develop breathing problems, paralysis, or even a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper