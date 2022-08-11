2023: Tinubu, Obi On Warpath Over Supporters’ Utterances





The bid by supporters of the various political parties to use the social media as a focal battleground and shape public opinion in favour of their preferred candidates has set presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, on a warpath.

In the past few months, the social media platforms had been plunged into a degenerate form of political debates, with supporters of the respective presidential candidates in the country engaged in invectives, mudslinging, and name-calling with incisive vituperations.

Miffed by the development, presidential candidate of the APC, Tinubu, yesterday asked the LP flagbearer, Obi, to call his supporters to order over their unguarded utterances.

Tinubu implored Obi to tell his supporters to stop propagating falsehood and disparaging him and other presidential candidates for the 2023 presidential poll.

He said certain activities by members of the ‘Obedient’ Movement on…





Source: Leadership Newspaper