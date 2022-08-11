Ango Abdullahi’s Daughter-in-law, 4 Children, Others Abducted In Kaduna





Again, bandits have attacked Yakawada village in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State and abducted the daughter-in-law of the convener, Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), Professor Ango Abdullahi and other villagers.

This came barely one month after Sadiq, one of the sons of Abdullahi who was kidnapped among the train passengers on March 28, 2022, was released after spending several weeks with other victims in the kidnappers’ den.

It was gathered that the bandits who stormed the village in large numbers on motorcycles on Tuesday night, attacked the residence of the village head, Alhaji Rilwanu Saidu.

A resident confirmed to journalists that the bandits abducted some members of the village head’s family and also whisked away some of his neighbours.

According to the source, “They also went to the residence of the neighbour to the village head and kidnapped Abubakar Mijinyawa along with his two wives, Aisha and Hajara. And the two wives are both nursing mothers who were…





Source: Leadership Newspaper