Federal Govt Begins Transmission, Substations Project In Ekiti, To Add 204MW





The federal government has begun the construction of a 132 kilovolts transmission line and a 2 by 60MVA transmission substation and a switching station in Ekiti state to raise the state’s capacity by 204 megawatts (MW).

Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, made this known during the groundbreaking ceremony in Ado Ekiti yesterday, said the project consists of a 50 kilometre stretch of 132kV transmission line from Ikere (Ado Ekiti) with a turn in – turn out at Ijesa Isu that terminates at Ilupeju Ekiti, according to to a statement by general manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Mrs Ndidi Mbah.

It also has a 2X60MVA, 132/33kV transmission substation with four line bays at Ijesa Isu Ekiti with a switching station at Ikere (Ado Ekiti) in the state.

The Minister who was represented by the managing director and CEO of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, said: “For TCN, this is a very strategic project and we believe it will have a massive impact on bulk…





Source: Leadership Newspaper