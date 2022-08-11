FIFA To Change Qatar 2022 World Cup Kick-off Date





World football governing body, FIFA, is set to change the commencement date of the Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament.

The 2022 World Cup was originally scheduled to start on Monday, November 21 with Senegal playing the Netherlands in the curtain raiser of the tournament.

Hosts Qatar were also scheduled to play Ecuador that same day after the Three Lions of England face Iran.

But FIFA has now made plans to reschedule Qatar’s game to Sunday November 20, 2022 (4 pm GMT).

The change in schedule will not affect England’s game with Iran which will still take place the next day at 1pm GMT as previously announced.

But Senegal’s game against the Netherlands will now be played at 4pm GMT on Monday that Qatar were originally supposed to play Ecuador.

FIFA wrote a letter to the Bureau of FIFA Council to effect the change.

"It has been a long standing tradition of the World Cup to mark the start of the FIFA World Cup with an opening ceremony on the occasion of the first match featuring…





Source: Leadership Newspaper