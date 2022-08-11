JUST-IN: Fire Incident At National Assembly Complex 





A janitor room in the House of Representatives wing of the National Assembly complex was on Thursday evening gutted by fire after office hours.

The fire broke out at Room 227 on the 2nd floor in the House of Representatives New Building wing.

It took the prompt response of the men of Fire Service stationed at the National Assembly Complex to avert what would have been a large-scale inferno.

The fire, which started at about 6:30pm, saw parliamentary workers and first responders making efforts to put it out.

Director of Information at the National Assembly, Mr Rawlings Agada, confirmed the fire incident in statement obtained by LEADERSHIP.

He said a staff of the Clerk to the House had raised the alarm when he saw the smoke and alerted fire service men, who arrived on time to put out the fire.

He added that the combined prompt efforts curtailed the fire to the affected room only and power supply to the wing was disconnected to enable a full assessment and investigations…





Source: Leadership Newspaper