Manufacturers Survive Q2, 2022 Harsh Operating Environment





The Nigerian manufacturing sector has sustained improved confidence in the economy despite harsh operating environment.

In the last six quarters beginning from the second quarter of 2021, manufacturers have sustained improved confidence in the economy as index scores remained above the 50 baseline points.

In the second quarter of 2022, the Index of MCCI marginally increased to 54.6 points up from 53.9 points recorded in the first quarter of the year, despite the plethora of challenges including poor access to forex for importation of raw materials not available locally, effect of rising global inflation, aggressive drive for revenue by Government, frequent collapse of the Grid, increase in price of diesel, scarcity of wheat and other manufacturing inputs due to the ongoing war in Europe and wide spread insecurity that combined to limit productive activities in the economy during the quarter.

The afore-mentioned meagre improvement in the index score in the second quarter of 2022…





Source: Leadership Newspaper