Nigerian Govt Chasing Shadows On Crude Oil Theft – Siasia





Chairman of the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF) and convener of Niger Delta Young Professionals, Mr Moses Siloko Siasia, has affirmed that the Nigerian government was chasing shadows in its quest to tackle the scourge of crude oil theft in Nigeria’s oil-rich Niger Delta region.

He said governors in the region have neglected the important element of ‘human infrastructure’ development, and were instead focusing on building public infrastructure which may not necessarily impact the lives of the teeming youths of the region.

This, he said, may make it difficult for oil theft to end in the region, as the government has failed in investing in and building the capacity of young people of Niger Delta.

Siasia made the observation on Wednesday in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital. He spoke against the backdrop of the recent visit of a delegation of the Federal Government to some governors of the region on the menace of crude oil theft.

Source: Leadership Newspaper