Nigerian Woman Shot Dead By 12-year-old Son In US





A 12-year-old boy admitted to shooting and killing his Nigerian mom after initially lying to detectives about what happened, authorities in the United States said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama said deputies began investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman in Forestdale, Alabama on Monday.

The woman has been identified as Ayobiyi Cook.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Cook’s 12-year-old son, who has not been named, unintentionally discharged a firearm, striking and killing his mom.

“The child originally fabricated a story that detectives determined was not possible,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“The child eventually gave a true account of what happened.”

Investigators said evidence supports that the shooting was unintentional.

The boy’s family, who he will remain with, has been cooperative, the department said. The case will be addressed through the family court system.

In an initial news release about the incident,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper