No Judgement Debt Incurred Under Buhari Administration, Says AGF Malami





The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has disclosed that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has not incurred any judgement debt since the inception of the administration in 2015.

He disclosed this on Thursday during the weekly ministerial briefing organised by the presidential communication team at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to him, all 648 cases that the ministry was defending against the federal government, which were at different stages of trial, were incurred by previous administrations.

He said the sums of N54,888,343,888.42 billion and $507,415,901.1 million were saved from successfully defending the federal government, adding that not even a single kobo was paid by the federal government as professional legal services for the defense of the cases.

The AGF said: “I wish to emphasise that the Federal Ministry of Justice has indeed been diligent in providing the necessary defenses in support of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper