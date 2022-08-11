Organ Harvesting: Nigerian Govt Won’t Interfere In Ekweremadu Case – Malami





Nigeria’s Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has explained reasons why the federal government won’t interfere in a former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu’s trial over alleged organ harvesting in the United Kingdom court.

He disclosed this on Thursday during the weekly ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

When asked about the level of intervention by the Federal Government in the case involving the Senator representing Enugu West in the National Assembly as regards his trial in the United KKingdom, Malami said the federal government of Nigeria has a tradition of not interfering in any judicial matter whether local or international, and would maintain the stand in the Ekweremadu matter.

“It has never been the tradition of the Nigerian government to interfere on anything judicial, local or international. And that stands the position of the…







Source: Leadership Newspaper