At Labour Party Summit: Obi, Datti-Ahmed Promise Prudent Use Of Public Funds





Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has said that voting for their party in the 2023 general election means power has been returned to the people.

According to Obi, the interest of his movement is to return power back to the people in 2023 adding that the current drivers don’t know where they are heading to.

Speaking at a leadership summit organised by his party in partnership with Coalition for Peter Obi Support Groups, Obi said Nigerians must not allow drivers that don’t know where Nigeria’s destination should be to lead the country.

Obi said his job in 2023 is to wrest power from those who hold it presently and return it back to the people adding that his administration would provide leadership that has been lacking.

“Our job is to take power from those who have it and give it back to you. We have a country called Nigeria but we don’t have Nigerians. What we want to do is to create Nigerians.

“The only way to create Nigerians is to make people…





Source: Leadership Newspaper