Buhari Launches National Crisis Management Doctrine





President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja launched the National Crisis Management Doctrine (NCMD), aimed at bridging the gap created by extensive deployment of security services through fostering collaboration amongst Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government (MDAs).

The NCMD, which was developed by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in coordination with relevant MDAs, would ensure greater successes in tackling national crisis.

Speaking at the launch, the President in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, commended the efforts of the National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd), his staff and members of the working group from various responder MDAs for the remarkable work in developing the doctrine.

He described the feat as a significant milestone in recognition of the need for collective efforts towards achieving coordinated, effective and efficient national crisis management.

‘‘This shows the renewed promise and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper