ExxonMobil Acquisition: Seplat Seeks Clarification, After Buhari’s U-Turn On Approval





Seplat Energy has said it is seeking clarification on the reversal of approval by President Muhammadu Buhari for its acquisition of ExxonMobil Corporation assets.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Wednesday night reversed his authorisation of the acquisition of the entire share capital of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited by Seplat Energy Offshore Limited.

Chief financial officer, Seplat Energy, Emeka Onwuka, disclosed this in a corporate filing on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, yesterday.

The company said it has not received official notification regarding the reversal but is still in talks with relevant authorities to confirm the latest development.

“Seplat Energy has become aware of a news report that Ministerial Approval of the company’s proposed acquisition of the entire share capital of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (“MPNU”) has been withdrawn,” the statement reads.

Seplat Energy has received no official notification of such a decision and is seeking…





Source: Leadership Newspaper