Find My Father’s Killers, 19-yr-old C’River Schoolgirl Charges IGP





A 19-year-old Senior Secondary Schoolgirl, Stella Mbayin Ndoma, has charged the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, and the Cross River State Police Commissioner, Aminu Alhassan, to find the killers of her father, late Chief Mbayin Ndoma a.k.a Otisco.

Chief Ndoma was murdered by hoodlums on August 3, 2022 at his Orimekpang village in Boki LGA of Cross River State, for allegedly daring to banish some youths suspected to be cultists from the community.

Stella made the call while reacting to the death of her father, which she said cannot be swept under the carpet as if her late father was a chicken.

“I am shocked when I learnt that my father, late Mbayin Ndoma, who was a traditional ruler in Orimekpang Community, Boki LGA of Cross River State was shot to death by hoodlums and not even a fly has been arrested in connection with his death,” she said.

Recall that some young men in the Orimekpang Junction community were banished for years by the community for thier…





Source: Leadership Newspaper