House Clerk Pledges Regular Capacity Building For Support Staff





The Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, has pledged to continually boost the capacity of legislative workers for maximum efficiency in service delivery.

Danzaria said this at the end of a three-day training programme organised in collaboration with SAHL Human Resources for staff of the House, on Lawmaking Processes in the National Assembly.

The Clerk said the training would be the first in a series that would be organised for the staff of the House of Representatives.

“We know the inherent docility with which we inherited the directorate. So we are trying to boost the morale of the staff, that is why we have arranged this three-day training. This one is a general training that cuts across all the departments.

“The second one is going to be a specialised training and my management staff are already working on it. We are going to concentrate on the chamber staff, the Bills and other adjoining support services staff. The last one would be a hybrid training,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper