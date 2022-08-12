Interim LG Chairman Suspended Over Wife’s Death In Anambra





The Anambra State government has suspended the Transition Committee chairman of Nnewi North local government area of the State, Hon. Mbazulike Iloka, over alleged culpable homicide.

Iloka was suspended following public outcry over the circumstances leading to his wife’s death on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Iloka’s late wife, Mrs Chidiebere Iloka, was said to have slumped and died on Sunday morning, after serving her husband breakfast. But those who know the couple insisted that Iloka may have killed his wife, as he has a record of consistently battering her.

LEADERSHIP gathered that there were tell tale signs of violence found on her body, while a huge wound on her head aroused suspicion, leading to public outcry over her death.

In a letter of suspension signed by State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Hon. Tonycollins Nwabunwanne, the Nnewi North Transition Committee chairman was asked to step aside and hand over to the head of Local…





Source: Leadership Newspaper