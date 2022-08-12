Making Money From Cloth Weaving





The weaving of Aso Òkè is an old age craft among Nigerians as different ethnic groups have local fabrics cherished among them.

Weaving is described as the orderly interlacing of fibres and pressing them together to make the cloth.

Speaking on cloth weaving business, the founder of Ykaris Fashion, Mrs Yemi Jade, says Aso Oke called ‘top cloth’ has been in vogue for sometime now, and is a business one can start with N100,000. You just have to learn how to bead and unlock your creative mind.

She notes that, “education plays a major role in the development of any sector. The majority of people that are involved in Aso Oke business now are educated and they are bringing their technical know-how into the craft by introducing different designs which can cause impulse buying.”

According to her, nowadays at weddings, couples want to look different from their guests and they go for Aso Oke for their traditional wedding attire, which will make them unique and different. Even the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper