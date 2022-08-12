Man Arrested After Stabbing Salman Rushdie On Stage





Author Salman Rushdie, who suffered years of Islamist fatwa (death sentence) after writing ‘The Satanic Verses’, has been attacked on stage in New York state.

The Booker Prize winner, 75, was speaking at an event at the Chautauqua Institution at the time.

New York State Police said a male suspect ran up onto the stage and attacked Mr Rushdie and an interviewer.

“Rushdie suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck,” the police statement said.

The author was transported by helicopter to a local hospital. His condition is not currently known.

The interviewer, Henry Reese, also suffered a minor head injury. Mr Reese is the co-founder of a non-profit organisations provides sanctuary to writers exiled under threat of persecution.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody, police said.

A video posted online shows attendees rushing onto the stage immediately following the incident.

The Indian-born novelist catapulted to fame with Midnight's Children in 1981





Source: Leadership Newspaper