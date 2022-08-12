Police Dismiss Corporal Kadiri For Assault On Commuters





The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed Force No. 509745 Corporal Opeyemi Kadiri attached to Dolphin Divisional headquarters of Lagos Police Command for gross misconduct, disobedience to lawful order and assault on a member of the public captured in a viral video on August 3, 2022.

His dismissal takes effect from Friday, August 12, 2022.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the dismissed officer, who enlisted into the Force on December 6, 2016, was caught searching a commuter’s phone by the roadside contrary to the directives of the inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, to that effect.

He equally assaulted the commuter who attempted to bring the order to his notice.

Meanwhile, the Police has called on officers and men of the Force to maintain professionalism and civility in dealing with members of the public in the discharge of their duties in line with extant laws.

The Force equally called on members of the public to ensure proper conduct in all encounters with…





Source: Leadership Newspaper