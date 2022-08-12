Tinubu: Igbo Group Organises Tour





Ahead of the 2023 presentation election, a group known as Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju, a brainchild of Omaluegwuoku Progressives Initiative (OPI), has organised a tour for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The tour, which will cover Kano and Yobe States respectively, was to enlighten people about the credibility of Tinubu.

The campaign is led by Amb. Mrs. Ginika Tor, a Federal Commissioner in the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

Earler, Mrs Tor led the OPI team to a townhall meeting at Sabon-Gari in Kano State and informed the people that the tour was not a campaign programme but an avenue to interact with her Igbo brothers and sisters on a one-on-one basis.

She said the aim was to bring them to come to terms with the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the APC’s presidential standard bearer and the need to vote the Asiwaju/Shettima ticket in 2023.

Tor noted that if the Igbos, who are members of APC are not personally…





Source: Leadership Newspaper