Umahi Deplores Lecturers’ Involvement In Cult Activities





Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi yesterday described as unfortunate the alleged involvement of university lecturers in cult related activities in the different tertiary institutions in the country.

Governor Umahi expressed the concern at the State Executive Council Chambers, New Government House Abakaliki while inaugurating the newly reconstituted Governing Council of Ebonyi State University, EBSU Abakaliki and the newly constituted Governing Board of David Umahi University Teaching Hospital, Uburu, Ebonyi State.

Umahi regretted that those who are expected to inculcate good morals in the students are now getting involved in different social vices in the tertiary institutions, thereby inculcating negative moral on the students.

The governor warned that the state would not tolerate any form of cult related activities in the two universities in the state and directed the governing council and the management of the universities to ensure that any student caught is rusticated…





Source: Leadership Newspaper