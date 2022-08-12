UN, NASS, NDLEA Seek Homegrown Solution To Drugs Abuse





United Nations (UN), the National Assembly and the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have solicited for homegrown measures to curb drug abuse.

In their submissions at a one-day National Summit organised by the National Assembly joint committee on Drugs and Narcotics in collaboration with National Association of Nigeria Drug Monitoring, the various stakeholders said the habitual stage of the crime should be curbed at the home front.

According to representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Mr William Wu, if there is zero tolerance for drug consumption and abuse by children in all homes, traffickers will not emerge in the society.

He said the summit is a proactive step by the stakeholders in curbing the crime in Nigeria.

“This summit of fighters against Drug abuse and trafficking is very apt and proactive.

“The homes should be used as start points of waging the war against the menace through responsible parenting for children by…





Source: Leadership Newspaper