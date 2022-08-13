Disquiet In PDP Over Wike’s Continued Romance With APC





There is palpable tension in the camp of the opposition about what leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) consider as Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike’s constant parley with leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general election.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered yesterday that leaders of the major opposition party in the country are worried that Wike’s body language seems to be tilting towards supporting the presidential candidate of the governing party, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

This is coming just as Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has declared that the leadership of the party was waiting in the wings for the Rivers State governor to join the party.

Wike has implicitly remained opposed to the presidential candidate of his party, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar despite efforts by the party to pacify him over the emergence of Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as PDP’s vice presidential candidate.

Source: Leadership Newspaper