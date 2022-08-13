Illegal Mining Thrives Despite Ban Threat





Following the federal government plan to ban unlicensed mining activities in the country, the business has continued unabated while stakeholders and investors in the sector are kicking against the planned decision.

Illegal mining activities are increasingly becoming a source of employment and income in many communities, but these activities are also attracting bandits and criminal minded individuals raising government concerns.

Miners in Edo state have condemned the decision of the federal government and have called on the authorities to rescind the move, while urging them to overhaul its security architecture.

For example, in Dangbala Community in Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, like every other community in the locality, it is pastoral, with the dwellers practicing subsistence farming for survival.

The community, from time immemorial, has been sitting on a goldmine. Unknown to them, underneath the earth where they and their progenitors have been farming for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper