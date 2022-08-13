Making Fortunes From Iron Rod Supply Business





Iron rods are used in the construction business sector to build factories, residential homes, industries, commerical outlets, markets buildings and large worship centres.

It is a major equipment in the real estate sector that cannot be downplayed due to the major works it is used for in casting, erecting and in correcting structural defects of buildings in Nigeria.

Hence, it’s a flourishing business whose returns on investment is huge.

You can supply iron rods as a business in Nigeria and this will tell you how to start. Nigeria produces iron and imports as well. However, the imported ones in Nigeria are more costly.

REQUIREMENT TO SUCCEED IN IRON ROD SALE BUSINESS

Get a Business plan

How many rods do you want to supply? How do you transport them? What are the starting costs for this business? Where do you locate your warehouse? Your business plan should answer the questions above. It should contain all the items you need to start the business.

Get a Warehouse

Your…





Source: Leadership Newspaper