N66m Fraud: Again, Court Convicts Mama Boko Haram, 2 Others





The Maiduguri Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has secured the conviction of Aisha Alkali Wakil, a.k.a. Mama Boko Haram, alongside Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyede on a three count charge of conspiracy and stealing to the tune of N66m.

Count one of the charge read before Justice Aisha Kumaliya sitting at the Maiduguri High Court 13, said the defendants as promoter and managers of a non-governmental organisation, Complete Care and Aids Foundation on September 7, 2018 induced one Ali Tijjani, and his company, AMTMAT Global Ventures to supply N51million worth of processed maize grain also known as “biski” for which they refused to pay.

The charge added that AMTMAT Global Ventures further processed and funded the trip of the trio to Morocco to the tune of N15 million, a cost they refused to defray.

Count two of the charge reads: “That you, Tahiru Saidu Daura, while being a programme manager of Complete Care and Aid Foundation,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper