Niger Assembly Summons APC Chairman, Others Over Missing Tractors





Niger State House of Assembly’s Ad-hoc committee investigating the missing 65 tractors belonging to the 25 local government areas in the state has summoned the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in the state, Hon Haliru Zakeri Jikantoro for clarification.

The APC state chairman is former commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs and he will be appearing with the permanent secretary that served in the ministry during his tenure.

The committee led by its chairman and member representing Bosso Constituency, Hon Malik Madaki Bosso resolved to summon them after interfacing with permanent secretary and directors from the ministry at the assembly complex in Minna.

The permanent secretary, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abubakar Aliyu while answering questions from house of assembly press crew, said he was ready to comply and avail every information the committee would need to address the issue of the missing tractors.

The committee has…





Source: Leadership Newspaper