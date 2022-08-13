Oshoala Shortlisted For 2022 Women’s Ballon d’Or Player Of The Year Award





Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala, has made the shortlist for the 2022 Women’s Ballon d’Or Player of the Year Award.

The 27-year-old Super Falcon made the 20-woman shortlist following her superb display for FC Barcelona Femeni in the last campaign.

Despite struggling with injury for the better part of the season, Oshoala emerged joint top scorer in the Primera Division after notching 20 goals from 19 games.

The other Ballon d’Or nominees include Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Ada Hegerberg (Lyon), Selma Bacha (Lyon), Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona), Vivianna Miedema (Arsenal), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Christiane Endler (Lyon), and Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg).

Others are Kadidatou Diani (PSG), Catarina Macario (Lyon), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona), Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg), Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona), Wendie Renard (Lyon), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave) and Beth Mead (Arsenal).

Source: Leadership Newspaper