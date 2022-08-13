Police Arrest Couple For Assaulting  Cross River Police Spokesperson 





The Cross River State Police Command Saturday confirmed the arrest and detention of a couple, Mr. Effiom Nsefik and his wife for assualting the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Irene Ugbo, over a misunderstanding that ensued over a dog.

The development led to the hospitalisation of the PPRO.

The deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Igiri Ewa, who confirmed the couple’s arrest, stated that the couple has been detained after the PPRO was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Findings, however, revealed that the incident occurred at Nsefik Layout in Calabar Municipal local government area of Calabar metropolis where both contending parties reside.

SP Ugbo was said to have been attacked by the couple who happened to be relatives of her landlord following a slight disagreement that ensued over a dog.

The couple and the Police PRO were said to have had misunderstandings in the past, and the latest misunderstanding resulted in the attack on the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper