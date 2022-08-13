Professor Tomori: An Advocate Of Local Production Of Vaccines





Professor Oyewale Tomori, a professor of Virology, is a man described as a scientist who does not care ‘whose ox is being gored’ when it comes to speaking about the health situation in Nigeria.

Anytime Tomori thinks of Nigeria, he cries, because he thinks he owes the country a lot. “I have wept for this country on several occasions, I will try not to do such again, but it looks like I am failing because I owe this country much more than I can pay back,” he explained.

Tomori grew up during the time when Nigeria had a good government. “That was the government of Obafemi Awolowo, who introduced free primary education, and compulsory, which meant if you didn’t send your child to school, the alternative was prison.

“So my father actually preferred to send me to school than go to prison. That is how I started my academic journey. Good governance made a difference in my life and I am very proud of my country.

“I never studied outside this country. All my education…





Source: Leadership Newspaper