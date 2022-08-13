Residents Battle High Cost Of Rent Amid Unoccupied Houses In Abuja





With a growing urban population, increasing construction costs, and declining household income, access to affordable housing is becoming more difficult for millions of residents in Nigeria, especially in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In Abuja, housing has remained a massive challenge for residents, where many people battle homelessness.

Statistics have shown that there are over 17 million housing deficits in Nigeria and the FCT alone accounts for 10 per cent of the 17 million.

Sadly, at a time when many Nigerians have no roof over their heads, many mansions dot the landscape of the territory uninhabited.

The houses, which have been completed but remain unoccupied, are scattered across some districts, many of which are located in private housing estates.

While many factors have contributed to the ugly trend, LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the high cost of rent was a major challenge heralding housing deficit in Abuja, which has left many houses in the city…





Source: Leadership Newspaper